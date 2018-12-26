See One of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s First Kisses While Filming ‘The Last Song’ in 2009

It’s been a long journey for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemworth since the Australian actor was known simply as the mystery man kissing the Hannah Montana actress on the set of The Last Song.

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer confirmed Wednesday with a series of romantic wedding shots that she and her longtime beau had finally tied the knot over the weekend in their Tennessee home.

“10 years later…” Cyrus captioned one particularly tender photo of the two embracing.

The couple first met in 2009 while filming the romance movie The Last Song, where she played a rebellious teen sent to live with her father and Hemsworth played her hunky love interest.

Their chemistry was clear from the start, with news outlets speculating about Hemsworth’s identity after photos of the two kissing while filming on set surfaced.

Cyrus, meanwhile, was playing it coy at the start, telling E! News at the time, “I got a hot boy. Not bad to look at for the summer.”

When asked at the time if the two would be doing any kissing while filming, she replied, “I don’t know. Maybe.”

The couple ended up going public with their real life relationship in March 2010 after the release of their movie, getting engaged in 2012 and calling things off in 2013. The two rekindled their romance in 2016, with Cyrus explaining in May 2017 on Sirius XM why they had split in the first place.

“I think, [I would say] know that everything is happening for the right reason,” she said. “I knew that when we weren’t together for the first time. I didn’t know if that was the end of it, or if we’d be back together again, but knew that wherever I was going, I was on the right path.”

She added that when they decided to get back together, she knew they were on the “right path” after growing as individuals.

“I think, people who break up and get back together, I think that’s awesome, because you know it’s true, but you get time to be yourself,” she said. “You get time to grow up. I think if you’re growing up attached to another person, you never really get solid as your own being.”

Since then, Cyrus had been spotted wearing her engagement ring from Hemsworth up until the weekend, when Instagram Stories from a family friend appeared to show scenes from the couple’s wedding.

Photo credit: Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images