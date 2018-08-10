Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Spotted on Casual Lunch

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are still going strong, with the couple spotted grabbing lunch at Aeirloom Bakery in Toluca Lake on Thursday.

TMZ shared a photo of the pair at the eatery, with the duo looking casual as they relaxed at a table.

Cyrus wore a tank top, hat and slide sandals while her fiancé opted for a t-shirt, shorts and sneakers.

In July, a report circulated that the pair had split, something Hemsworth appeared to deny when he shared a video of himself pranking his fiancée during a drive.

The couple was dancing along to a song when Hemsworth suddenly screamed, causing Cyrus to look at him and say, “I’m gonna beat the…” before declining to finish her sentence.

Liam Hemsworth via Instagram stories ending these fake rumors about Miam 😂 I love them 😍 pic.twitter.com/tJVOIInjLV — Smilers’ Site (@SmilersSite) July 19, 2018

Earlier this month, a new report claims that while the two are happily engaged, they don’t plan on getting married anytime soon, or possibly ever.

According to TMZ, Cyrus “has actually said she doesn’t want to get married, despite the engagement. She doesn’t think it makes a relationship better.”

The two also apparently don’t bat an eye at breakup rumors and “literally laugh them off.”

Sources said that the couple’s engagement “was a symbol of commitment, but it was enough of a symbol for them.”

“The formality of marriage isn’t important,” sources said. “What they view as important are, they love each other, they’re happy and enjoy each other’s company.”

One source noted, “They’re both super chill and grounded. They’re perfect for each other.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth met while filming 2010’s The Last Song and began dating. They announced their engagement in 2012 before breaking things off in 2013, later getting back together in 2016.

In 2017, Cyrus told The Sun on Sunday that she wasn’t sure what would happen after the couple called things off.

“I didn’t know [we’d get back together]. I’m so crazy I have no idea,” she said, via the Daily Mail. “But I had something in my heart, it never felt like it was really over. We kept a great friendship really private. It’s good for people to have that space to grow individually. Otherwise, when you’re with someone from 16 until 24, you grow into the same person.”

“Three years ago, if you’d asked me if I’d be here, this happy with this man, I’d have been stunned,” she added. “I’m just riding this out. In some relationships, you lose yourself by being with someone else. Actually, it made me find myself more.

“I have no idea what the next three years will bring, but if it’s possible to get even happier, I’ll take it.”

