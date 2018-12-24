Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Appear to Be Married After Photos Surface

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth may be celebrating more than just Christmas this week!

The couple appears to have tied the knot after new photos obtained by TMZ surfaced showing them cutting what seems to be a wedding cake. Cyrus is wearing a white dress while Hemsworth wears a black suit, sparking speculation that this might be footage of their long-awaited nuptials.

Videos by PopCulture.com

See the photos here.

Both their families are in attendance as well. Cyrus’ mom, Tish Cyrus makes an appearance in one of the photos and Hemsworth’s famous brothers Luke and Chris do shots from a shotski in a short video from the party. In the background of the clip, balloons reading “Mr” and “Mrs” hang on the wall.

Cyrus and Hemsworth met in 2012 on the set of The Last Song and other than a few off-again periods have been in a relationship ever since, becoming engaged in 2016. Since then the couple has faced their share of highs and lows.

In November they lost the Malibu home they share to the Woolsey fire. While Hemsworth was able to safely evacuate himself and their animals, the home was completely destroyed. He took to Instagram in the days following the fire to reveal that all that was left of his home was “love,” sharing a photo of a burned out sign spelling out the four-letter word.

“It’s been a heartbreaking few days,” Hemsworth wrote. “This is what’s left of my house. Love. Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires. I spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can. Malibu is a strong community and this event is only going to make it stronger.”

He continued, “Thankful for the all the great local guys that helped keep smaller fires out around my property. I love u guys. I love you Malibu. Thank you to all the hero firefighters around California. It’s going to be a journey to rebuild. Stay strong all.”

Though neither Cyrus nor Hemsworth have commented on the party photos that sparked the marriage rumors, it’s possible that they decided to take the love their home had left and make their relationship marriage-official.