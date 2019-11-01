Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Make out in a Couples Halloween Costume

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson aren’t slowing down anytime soon, as the couple packed on the PDA on Halloween in their couples costume. In a video Cyrus shared to Instagram, the two made out while dressed up as rocker Billy Idol and his 1980s love Perri Lister.

“It’s easy to tease but hard to get release…” Cyrus captioned the black and white video of the two of them canoodling with Idol’s song “Eyes Without a Face” playing in the background. Both she and Simpson shared several black and white posts together in their costumes, including a Tik Tok video in which she called Simpson “My Idol.”

In one post, Cyrus knelt on the bathroom floor taking an eyeliner pencil to Simpson’s face. “Makin up my man into baby billy idol!” she captioned the shots.

Simpson shared similar black and white shots, including one of the two stripped down in a mirror selfie at the “after party.” In the snapshot, Simpson, 22, was shirtless in his black leather pants and Cyrus, 26, donned a black bustier with matching fishnet thigh-highs.

Simpson even reposted an Instagram Story from Billy Idol himself, who was reposting fan’s posts of their Idol costumes throughout the day and shared a few snaps from Simpson and Cyrus.

Cyrus and Simpson have been packing on the PDA time and time again since kickstarting their romance last month, which came shortly after Cyrus’ split from girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter, which itself came on the heels of her divorce from Liam Hemsworth, who she was married to for less than a year but dated on and off for a decade.

Earlier this week, Simpson and Cyrus were spotted making out at a restaurant in Los Angeles before hitting up Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights with a group of friends. A witness told TMZ that one of Cyrus’ friends attempted to pay the $1,000 bill at Casa Vega in Sherman Oaks, but that Simpson slipped his credit card to the waiter instead. As the group headed out of the restaurant, Cyrus and Simpson stood up and were photographed locking lips at the table.

Later, the group made their way to Universal City, where Cyrus wore a sexy police officer costume.