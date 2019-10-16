Miley Cyrus Poses for Racy Shot With New Boyfriend Cody Simpson

Cody Simpson posted his first Instagram photos with Miley Cyrus on Wednesday since the two made it official that they’re dating, and things got pretty racy. In a series of three photos, the 22-year-old Australian posted two photos of himself before sharing a third with Cyrus in which her hand is down the front of his pants. He captioned it “papillon.”

View this post on Instagram papillon A post shared by Cody Simpson (@codysimpson) on Oct 16, 2019 at 8:31am PDT

The purpose of the photos was to show off the couple’s new tattoos. Simpson got a skull with a sickle on his chest. It’s the same tattoo that Steve McQueen’s character Henri Charriere has in the 1973 film Papillon, hence the caption of the Instagram. Cyrus got a heart wrapped in a banner and pierced with a dagger on her arm. It reads “ROCK N ROLL HEART,” which is an homage to Billy Idol and his ex, Perri Lister, who had the same tattoo.

But it wasn’t the new ink that most people were fixated on, it was that third photo of the two together. Cyrus herself started by commenting, “Need. Oxygen. Can’t. Breathe. I. Stan. For. Ever. Ship.”

One fan wrote, “Ooh sexy [as f—]. Your girlfriend’s got her hands full.”

Another commented, “You Hollywood folk sure get through shag partners quickly,” to which someone else replied, “Her flavor of the month! She’ll move on to another as fast as the last one!”

A fourth person said, “[Oh my God] send heeeeelp [you’re] both hot [as f—].”

Simpson and Cyrus seem to be enjoying their budding romance so far. He spoke with PEOPLE about her recently, admitting he was “very happy.”

“We are very, very happy. She’s creative. She’s very passionate about what she does, and I’m very similar in that sense. That’s why we get along so well. We just have a ball, yeah, and that’s the most important part of a relationship, you know?” he said. “The reason why it hasn’t been a really crazy sudden thing is just because we’ve been friends for so long. We found each other again in a space where we’re both not partying, working real hard, and it just keeps things healthy and it’s good.”

“Any girlfriends I’ve had in the past has always been immediate romance and so it’s a different experience having been friends with somebody before and it developing naturally into something more,” Simpson added.