Miley Cyrus Celebrates Christmas With Cody Simpson After Finalizing Divorce From Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus is celebrating her holiday with the man she loves, despite her marriage to Liam Hemsworth marking a major closing point. Cyrus and Simpson spent their day together, as shown in the below Instagram video uploaded by Simpson. As Cyrus films, Simpson is shown cozying up next to her. He then spots the camera, gets a bit shy and sips tea.

The video has been watched more than 275,000 times since it was uploaded on Wednesday night.

The clip comes just after Cyrus and Hemsworth’s legal teams have struck a deal to finalize their divorce. TMZ reports that their properties will return their original owners, via their prenup. Cyrus will take custody of their shared animals. Other details of the split did not surface.

The newly split couple, who met while filming 2010’s The Last Song, made their breakup public knowledge on Aug. 11 just as Cyrus was seen kissing Kaitlynn Carter, a member of the The Hills: New Beginnings cast.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” Cyrus’ rep told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Not long after, Cyrus ended things with Carter moved onto Simpson. The pair have known each other for years, but finally decided to take the next step and date. The couple have been dating for a few months, with Simpson by her side as she’s dealt with some health scares. They spend loads of time together, as posts like the Christmas Day video show. Despite some recent speculation of their status, the pair seems to be doing well.

“It is early, but their friendship is long-standing and deeper than people realize,” Simpson’s manager Matt Zeidman recently told PEOPLE. “Though they originally met during their own wilder phases, they’re both sober now and are focused on health, work and spending time together. Seems pretty ideal to me.”

