Miley Cyrus Brings Cody Simpson as Her Date to Brother Braison’s Wedding

Miley Cyrus brought her new boyfriend Cody Simpson home to meet her family recently at her brother Braison’s wedding. Cyrus and Simpson have been in the headlines a lot for their fast-paced romance, following hot on the heels of Cyrus’ divorce from Liam Hemsworth and her relationship with Kaitlynn Carter. It appears they are at least serious enough for a wedding debut.

Cyrus posted about her brother’s wedding on Monday, Nov. 4, though it is unclear when exactly the ceremony was held. She put up five photos on Instagram, showing the happy bride and groom as well as Cyrus posing with her mother and Simpson.

“My baby brother got married on the most stunning sunny Tennessee day standing on top of the same hills where we grew up playin’,” she wrote. “I love you Braison. So happy for you and Stella.”

Simpson’s conspicuous cameo showed him arm-in-arm with Cyrus’ mother, Tish Cyrus. She stood between the lovebirds smiling. Simpson wore a wide-brimmed hat and a black dress shirt, untucked and unbuttoned at the top, with his sleeves rolled up to show his tattoos. Cyrus looked more conservative in a simple black dress with high-heeled boots.

Other photos showed Cyrus sitting with her sister, Brandi Cyrus on the sunlit afternoon. The whole family was overjoyed for Braison and Stella McBride, who got engaged in November of 2018.

Their wedding stands in contrast to the recent tumult in Cyrus’ own love life. She married her on-and-off boyfriend of about a decade, Hemsworth, back in December. However, they announced their separation in August, shortly after Cyrus was spotted kissing reality star Kaitlynn Carter.

Fans were even more surprised when Cyrus’ fling with Carter ended after about a month. According to reports they were living together, and things seemed to be getting serious before the relationship’s abrupt end. Cyrus then came under fire for quickly jumping into a relationship with Simpson and making some flippant comments about her sexual preferences.

“There are good men out there, guys, don’t give up. You don’t have to be gay, there are good people with d—s out there, you’ve just got to find them,” she said on Instagram life. “You’ve got to find a d— that’s not a d—, you know? I always thought I had to be gay, because I thought all guys were evil, but it’s not true. There are good people out there that just happen to have d—s. I’ve only ever met one, and he’s on this live.”

Carter, for her part, wrote a lengthy essay about the relationship which was published by Elle this week. Fans are still parsing this rapid-fire romance news.