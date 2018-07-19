Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s Cutest Couple Moments

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been couple goals for years, so the news that they’ve reportedly split is hitting fans hard.

The pair began dating after meeting on the set of their film The Last Song, confirming their relationship in March 2010. They announced their engagement in 2012 before breaking things off in 2013. They got back together in 2016 and appeared to be going strong, until a new report surfaced that they had split up again.

This time, they’ve allegedly called off their wedding.

While you recover from the news of this dream couple’s break up, scroll through to relive a few of their most adorable posts.

When Cyrus reminisced on their first kiss

To celebrate International Kissing Day in July 2017, Cyrus posted a snap of the pair kissing during their 2010 film The Last Song, which is how they met.

“Happy #InternationalKissingDay!” Cyrus wrote. “Our first smooch 8 years ago!”

Happy #InternationalKissingDay! ??? Our first smooch 8 years ago! ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/IZ5FVUvfoZ — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) July 6, 2017

The first time Hemsworth pranked Cyrus

Cyrus shared a video to Twitter of the couple in a car, with Cyrus manning the camera as Hemsworth drives and the pair sings along to the radio.

Suddenly, Hemsworth lunges at the screen, yelling “Oh s—” as Cyrus exclaims in shock and fumbles the camera.

“I f—ing hate when he does this s—,” Cyrus captioned the moment.

I fucking hate when he does this shit pic.twitter.com/kpmcHnW4Cz — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) April 22, 2018

And the second time

This time, Hemsworth pranked his fiancée as she was walking up a set of stairs, with Hemsworth simply screaming at the 25-year-old.

“F— you, I hate you, I’m going to cry,” she exclaimed.

Cyrus told Hemsworth she was “already scared” before the actor panned the camera to himself to give viewers a big grin.

In text overlaying the video, Hemsworth cracked, “She love when I do this.”

A post shared by miley follows (@spacebootz) on Apr 30, 2018 at 10:39am PDT

When they celebrated Christmas

These two love a good holiday, as well as the chance to dress in festive clothing. Enter Christmas, which in 2016 saw the pair don coordinated sweaters and headwear. Cyrus also chose a string of lights to wear around her neck, perfectly accenting her birthday Jesus sweater.

And New Year’s Eve

That same year, the pair again got festive for New Year’s Eve, with both halves of the couple sporting metallic clothing as they shared a kiss in front of a matching metallic background and a set of “Happy New Year” lights.

When Cyrus showed off her birthday gifts

The singer rang in her 25th birthday in November 2017, and she got a few colorful gifts from Hemsworth that she proudly displayed on social media. One was a rainbow necklace reading “Lili,” assumed to be Cyrus’ nickname for her fiancé, and another was a pair of rainbow hoop earrings.

Lili turnt the birthday party ! Blingin rainbow hoops ! He says there’s more comin! Hehe! ?????? pic.twitter.com/hJLrI1mYk8 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 23, 2017

When they were adorable on the red carpet

Cyrus and Hemsworth don’t make too many red carpet appearances, so it’s always a treat to see these two all loved-up at an event like they were at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

When Cyrus wished Hemsworth a Happy Birthday

Hemsworth celebrated his 28th birthday in January, and Cyrus made sure to mark the occasion with a sweet post on social media, sharing a set of selfies with the actor.

“Today is VERY special!” she wrote. “Because it’s someone very special’s birthday!”

Today is VERY special! ❤️???? Because it’s someone very special’s birthday! @LiamHemsworth pic.twitter.com/QOSl6QYyLf — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 12, 2018

When Hemsworth called Cyrus his ‘angel’

This rare selfie of the pair is notable both for Hemsworth’s sweet caption — “My little angel and I” — and for Cyrus’ comment — “Why. This. Picture. lol.”

