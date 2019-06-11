Miley Cyrus Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary With Liam Hemsworth on Twitter, Reveals ‘Split Rumor’ Photo

Miley Cyrus marked her 10-year anniversary with Liam Hemsworth on Tuesday and took a moment to call out some of the reporting on their romance.

Cyrus and Hemsworth have been together since 2009, when they co-starred in The Last Song. Since then they have broken up, gotten back together, gotten engaged, split and gotten engaged again. In the end, they finally got married, but as Cyrus pointed out on Tuesday, the rumor mill will never let them live happily ever after.

“Happy 10 year anniversary my love,” Cyrus wrote, addressing Hemsworth. “Good to see everyone is as dumb as they were in 2009! Some things never change… & I hope the way you feel about me is one of them. You’re truly.”

Cyrus included a screenshot from an unnamed outlet online. It showed a picture of her and Hemsworth together beneath the headline “Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth Split Rumors. Beside their faces was a vertical bar fading from green to orange reading “fact” on one end and “fiction” on the other.

Cyrus and Hemsworth officially tied the knot in December of 2018. The two had been engaged several years before, but then taken some time apart for unknown reasons. Fans knew that they were back together last year but not whether their engagement was back on.

Apparently it was, as they said their vows in a small private ceremony at home surrounded by friends and family. Their wedding was held within a week of Christmas, nestling it into the cozy holiday and away from prying eyes.

“It was a really special day. It was pretty much just immediate family,” Hemsworth said later in an interview on The Today Show. “I feel very happy and real fortunate to be with such a good person. We’ve been through so much together over the last ten years so it felt like it was time.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth had stunning on-screen chemistry in The Last Song, a 2010 film based on a novel by Nicholas Sparks. In the course of filming that scripted romance became real, and by the time the movie premiered they were an item.

Cyrus and Hemsworth first broke up in 2013, and then got back together in 2015. They have stayed private about the particulars of their relationship whenever possible, though for two celebrities of their stature it has not been easy.

Cyrus’ new EP, She Is Coming, is out now. Her new full length album, She Is Miley Cyrus, is expected later this year.