Mila Kunis Reveals What Made Her Almost Leave Ashton Kutcher: ‘I Felt Like I Got Punched in the Gut’

Mila Kunis‘ marriage with Ashton Kutcher almost didn’t happen, the actress said last week in an interview with Marc Maron.

As Kunis has said in previous interviews, Kunis and Kutcher started dating in 2012, before Kutcher’s divorce from Demi Moore was finalized. The relationship was open at the beginning, but they agreed to talk about their feelings if they started having any, notes E! News.

“Once one of us starts having any sort of attachment feelings we have to start talking about it,” she told Maron. “Not squash it, you have to talk about it. Because that way if the other person by any chance shares those feelings or not, we don’t become resentful towards one another.”

When Kunis was preparing to tell Kutcher about her feelings, that was the moment Kutcher said he was seeing someone else.

“I felt like I got punched in the gut,” Kunis said. But that didn’t stop her from coming forward, even though they still did not feel the same about each other.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m in love with this man and I have to walk away because this is not the agreement that we had and so I’m going to speak up,’” Kunis recalled. “I was like, ‘I’m just going to let you know, when a, b and c happened, I know that I had all of a sudden a very different reaction to it and I respect us and I respect you, and so I’m going to bail… And I left the house.’”

Kunis said she cried afterwards, but did not regret her decision.

“I don’t want to become resentful and I don’t want to get into a place where I do something dumb again,” Kunis said. “And so I was like, f– this s–, I’m just going to completely, fully transparent and he was the same exact way. And so it was easier for me to tell him that I was having feelings than to get to a place where I was resentful of the fact that he, in my mind, wasn’t.”

Little did Kunis know that Kutcher did feel as she did already. The next morning, he said they should move in together.

Kunis thought Kutcher might be rushing things, but he was adamant.

“He goes, ‘I’m not going to lose you,’” Kunis said. “And that was it.”

Kunis and Kutcher, who both gained fame as stars on That ’70s Show, married in July 2015. They have two children, daughter Wyatt and son Dimtri Portwood.

Kunis’ next movie, The Spy Who Dumped Me, opens on Friday. Kutcher now stars on Netflix’s The Ranch.

Photo credit: C Flanigan/FilmMagic/Getty Images