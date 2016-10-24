Mila Kunis Goes Grocery Shopping With Ashton Kutcher Weeks Before Baby No. 2 Is Due

(Photo: Twitter / @holamexico)

Mila Kunis is set to give birth to her second child with husband Ashton Kutcher in about six weeks, but that hasn’t stopped her from running errands!

Kunis and Kutcher were spotted grocery shopping in Studio City, Calif. on Sunday, Entertainment Tonight reports, with Kunis sporting a black-and-white striped top and loose black pants.

As Kutcher previously accidentally revealed on the Today show, the pair are expecting a boy to join their daughter Wyatt, 2.

The soon-to-be father of two later confirmed the news on Late Night With Seth Meyers, telling the late-night host that he was secretly hoping for another girl.

“I was hoping for a girl because first of all, our first girl is unbelievable,” he said. “But also I figured if we had a girl second, [Mila] might give me one more shot at having a boy and now I don’t know. It’s even money, she might cut me off. I want, like, 12 of them.”

“We’re very excited and very happy,” he added.