Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Share Stunning Sneak Peek of Rustic Hilltop LA Home

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher live on a hilltop in Los Angeles with their two kids, 6-year-old daughter Wyatt and 4-year-old son Dimitri, and the couple just shared a look into their rustic yet modern home with Architectural Digest. Kunis and Kutcher built their home from the ground up in a five-year process, and they started by assembling inspirational images on Pinterest boards.

"When we looked at each other’s boards, 90 percent of the images we selected were the same, and most of the houses we pinned were designed by Howard," Kutcher recalled, referring to architect Howard Backen, who is known for his work with the modern farmhouse aesthetic. The actor explained that he and Kunis "wanted the house to look like an old barn, something that had been here for decades, that was then converted into a house. But it also had to feel modern and relevant." The result was a six-acre property that features a main house connected to a guesthouse/entertainment barn and a freestanding barbecue pavilion next to a pool, all connected by a central axis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Architectural Digest (@archdigest)

"Building a house from the ground up is no small thing," Kunis said. "This was either going to make us or break us." Vaulted ceilings display dark wood beams, a material that extends to the floors. Some rooms are painted a pale cream while others are accented with black wood, and black metal windows offer expansive views of the surrounding landscape.

An entertainment barn with 19-foot tall glass sliders holds a 10-foot-long crystal chandelier, an unexpected contrast to the property's rustic feel. Along with being visually stunning, Kunis and Kutcher's home is also environmentally friendly and is entirely powered by photovoltaics, which are concealed from view above an expansive porch that runs along one side of the main house.

Backen shared that his famous clients were incredibly involved in the home-building process. "Ashton and Mila are two of the smartest, most inquisitive people we’ve ever worked with," he said. "We talked about everything from beam sizes to the details of the cross bracing to the junctures of the wood planks and concrete. These are not the kinds of conversations we have with every client."

Kutcher explained that that attention to detail was an essential step in getting to his and Kunis' desired finished product. "To feel tranquility in a space, everything needs to be in order," he said. "If the world around you isn’t in order, it’s hard to get your brain in order. When we’re in our home, the world just makes sense."