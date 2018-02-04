Michael Buble and Wife Luisana Lopilato Expecting Third Child

Singer Michael Buble and actress Luisana Lopilato are expecting their third child together. The good news comes almost a year after their eldest son was diagnosed with liver cancer.

On Jan. 24, Lopilato sparked rumors of a new pregnancy after posting a photo on Instagram showing her wearing a loose shirt. There was also speculation from the Argentinean media last month. La Nacion first reported on the pregnancy back on Jan. 15.

However, it was not until Saturday that Buble’s representative confirmed the news to E! News.

The couple, who have been married since 2011, are already parents to 4-year-old Noah and 2-year-old Elias. In November 2016, they announced Noah’s cancer diagnosis, which forced Buble to drop public appearances.

Over a year after the heartbreaking news, Buble announced his first public performance since Noah began cancer treatments. He will take the stage at British Summer Time at Hyde Park in July 2018.

In December, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Noah is “doing very well.”

“He’s an energetic little boy!” the source told ET. They added that the illness has strengthened the family and helped Buble to set his priorities. “Events like this put everything in perspective…There’s no doubt Christmas will be extra special at the Buble household this year.”

Lopilato also told an Argentinean TV show her son was doing “well.”

“For any parent, it’s devastating to receive news like this. It was very heavy. We received all the prayers, all the calls. The only thing that got me through it was faith, from the very beginning,” Lopilato said. “Love, being together, family — that was indispensable,” she added. “It made us stronger.”

As the Daily Mail points out, Lopilato has talked about expanding her family in the past.

“I would love to have another child because being a mother is the best role,” she once said. “I would love to have 20 children but my body wouldn’t be up to it.”

The 30-year-old Lopilato is an actress, and recently made a new film called Lost. Earlier this week, she posted the trailer on her Instagram page.

As for the 42-year-old Buble, he is hosting the 2018 JUNO Awards in Vancouver on March 25. He released his most recent album, Nobody But Me, in 2016.

Photo credit: Lalo Yasky/Getty Images