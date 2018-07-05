Michael Buble Reveals Gender of Third Baby With Wife Luisana Lopilato

Michael Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato are officially expecting a baby girl, with the singer revealing the news on Irish radio show Today FM.

“I’ve got my first little girl coming in three weeks, and I’ve actually never said that before in public,” Bublé told host Ian Dempsey. “I’ve got a daughter coming.”

Bublé’s daughter will be his third child with Lopilato, as the couple is already parents to sons Elias, 2, and Noah, 4.

News that the couple is expecting their third child was confirmed by Bublé’s representative in February.

Earlier this year, the Daily Mail reported that Lopilato, an Argentinian actress, had recently discussed expanding her family.

“I would love to have another child because being a mother is the best role,” she was reported as saying. “I would love to have 20 children but my body wouldn’t be up to it.”

Lopilato debuted her baby bump at the 2018 Juno Awards in March, with Bublé hosting the annual event.

The actress’ pregnancy follows the couple’s son Noah’s diagnosis of cancer, which they revealed in 2016 with a statement on Bublé’s Facebook page.

“We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah who is currently undergoing treatment in the US,” the statement read.

“Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well,” the statement continued. “At this difficult time, we ask only for your prayers and respect for our privacy. We have a long journey in front of us and hope that with the support of family, friends and fans around the world, we will win this battle, God willing.”

In July 2017, Lopilato revealed that “the worst is over” while discussing her son’s illness with Argentinian TV host Susana Giménez.

“There were nights I couldn’t sleep, that I prayed to God,” she said. “Because it is a long process — but thank God the worst is over.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Lalo Yasky