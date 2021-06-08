Meryl Streep's Daughter Grace Gummer Engaged to Mark Ronson

✖

Meryl Streep's daughter, actress Grace Gummer, is engaged to music producer Mark Ronson. Gummer, 35, who has followed in her Oscar-winning mother's footsteps in big titles such as Mr. Robot and The Newsroom, has been rumored to have taken the next step with the producer behind Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk" and Miley Cyrus' "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" since she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand in late May, but Ronson confirmed their engagement on his new episode of The FADER Uncovered podcast.

"I got engaged last weekend," Ronson, 45, said on the podcast, going on to describe the "corny" first kiss with his fiancée, whom he didn't explicitly name on the episode. "There’s a plaque for that somewhere. There’s a first kiss, very corny Hallmark first kiss plaque," he joked. "But no, it was forever, it will be etched. It’s still my record." Gummer and Ronson first started dating in 2020, having first been spotted together in September of that year, but have kept their romance out of the spotlight throughout the duration of their time together. The two have gone on to be spotted getting cozy in London, walking around the metropolis hand-in-hand on May 22.

(Photo: Toni Anne Barson/WireImage, Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage)

Gummer was previously married to musician Tay Strathairn, tying the knot in 2019 for just 42 days before separating. Her divorce was finalized in August 2020. Ronson was previously engaged to actress Rashida Jones in 2003, but the couple split a year later without walking down the aisle. The Grammy-winning artist behind Lady Gaga's "Shallow" then married French actress Joséphine de La Baume in 2011, but the two finalized their divorce in 2018.

Ronson has been open about his role in the end of their marriage, telling The Irish Mail in June 2019, "I don’t lay blame on my ex-wife. Things are good between us. The problem has always been me. I’ve always been unable to express emotions until it’s too late." In a February 2019 profile with The Guardian, he added that he was struggling mentally amid the collapse of his marriage. "I was floundering," he said at the time. "I was drinking too much and just giving orders over the backs of people’s shoulders and s—." Getting out of a creative tailspin, Ronson said he took things back to basics in the studio. "If it doesn’t start with me, if that’s not the ground floor, then it’s not my record," he explained.