‘SNL’: Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson Tease Special Performance of ‘Happy Xmas (War is Over)’ With Guest Sean Lennon

Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson will be performing on Saturday Night Live this weekend, and they’ll be joined by Sean Lennon for a special holiday-themed performance.

The son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono will join Cyrus and Ronson on Saturday night for a rendition of “Happy Xmas (War is Over),” his father’s celebrated Christmas anthem. Lennon, 43, is the only child Lennon and Ono had together, and is a celebrated musician in his own right.

Cyrus, Ronson and Lennon released a cover of “Happy Xmas (War is Over)” on Thursday night in preparation for the big show. She has teased the song all week in appearances on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Howard Stern. She told Stern that she believes the song has a timeless message, as relevant today as it was during the Vietnam War.

“This song… is so true to where we are right now and these lyrics of ‘What have we done?’ Are we doing enough, are we actually active?” she said. “All we do is complain and we don’t actually get out there and do enough in our communities. I think it’s so timely for right now.”

Tonight’s episode of SNL will be hosted by Matt Damon, with Cyrus and Ronson sharing the bill as musical guests. The two released another collaboration, “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart,” just last month.

It is expected to be a busy night on the live telecast. Damon will presumably work his way into one political sketch or another somehow. He previously played Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, though he could take on a more relevant character to the latest developments in the special counsel investigation.

Meanwhile, it was a frightening day for cast member Pete Davidson, who posted a cry for help on Instagram earlier in the day. Davidson seemed to be feeling suicidal as he arrived the studio for rehearsals, yet he is still expected to appear on the show.

The New York Police Department conducted a wellness check on Davidson at work this afternoon, as did his ex-fiance Ariana Grande. Grande tweeted that she was at 30 Rockefeller Plaza after seeing Davidson’s message, urging him to find her if he needed her.

“I’m downstairs and I’m not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything,” she wrote. “I know [you] have everyone [you] need and that’s not me, but I’m here too.”

Davidson deleted his Instagram account after posting his note and has yet to comment on it publicly.

Saturday Night Live begins at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.