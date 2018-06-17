Melissa Meeks Reveals Fiery Red Transformation, Posts Adult-Themed Divorce Party Photos

Melissa Meeks will soon celebrate her divorce from “hot felon” Jeremy Meeks in an adult-themed party, and she is preparing her look in new pictures posted on Instagram.

The Meeks family rose to internet fame in 2014, when Jeremy Meeks’ mugshot went viral. Commenters marvelled that Meeks was a felon and not a model. It was not long before their comments came true. Meeks was a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and was also charged with grand theft. However, when he was released from prison in 2016, he went straight on to modeling.

The story became sad, however, when Meeks’ new found fame led him into a new romance with Chloe Green, the daughter of business magnate Philip Green. That meant leaving behind the wife who had always stood by him, wife Melissa Meeks, with whom he shares an 8-year-old son named Jeremy Jr., according to a report by Hollywood Life.

The internet was enthralled by Meeks’ unlikely rise to fame, his abrupt departure from his wife and son, and his new girlfriend. Now, they’re watching more closely than ever as Melissa Meeks marches triumphantly into the next phase of her life without the so-called “hot felon.”

Melissa Meeks is hosting her “Divorce Party” at the Crazy Horse III Gentlemen’s Club in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 30. The event will feature entertainment by DJ Kay The Riot, as well as the club’s infamous dancers.

Meeks has been going through something of a personal renaissance in preparation for her party. The jilted ex has died her hair a bright reddish-pink, and the transformation has inspired numerous selfies that have taken Instagram by storm. Here is a look at some of her pictures in preparation for the party.

Bud Light

“Not everyone will like it and others will pretend they do,” Meeks wrote on her first pink-haired selfie at the end of May, “regardless of anything remember to do you.” She included a hashtag assuring her followers she was only drinking water.

Beach

Meeks posed on the beach, her new hair unfurled to its full length beside her.

Be Yourself!

Meeks rang in June with a smoldering lingerie selfie, complete with a glamorous amount of make-up.

“Be yourself! Love yourself! Accept yourself! Friday,” she wrote.

Red Robe

Meeks made as if to smooch her followers earlier this month when she took a selfie in a red robe, matching her hair.

Working for the Weekend

Meeks worked as a registered nurse before her divorce. According to TMZ she got a six-figure settlement from Meeks, but that doesn’t mean she has stopped waiting religiously for Friday.

“Is it Friday yet,” she wrote in another selfie displaying her newly dyed hair. “They need to make these emojis with different color hair.”

Congrats Grads

Earlier this week, Meeks offered her congratulations to everyone who graduated this year in another smiling selfie.

Red Dress

Meeks put her newly brightened look on full display this week, posing in a red dress that matched her new hair.

Divorce Party Flyer

On Tuesday, Meeks unveiled the flier for her long-awaited divorce party. It features herself in revealing lingerie with a set of handcuffs dangling from one wrist.

“Counting the days until I celebrate my official #divorceparty at my favorite #vegas stripclub @crazyhorse3lv,” she wrote.

Mood

On Saturday, Meeks ruminated on her newly single status, wondering on her Instagram story if she’ll ever bother getting into a relationship again.

“Being single for a long period of time is dangerous, she wrote. “Once you see how peaceful it is, you don’t even wanna deal with people.”