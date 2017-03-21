Mel B Files for Divorce From Husband Stephen Belafonte After Nearly a Decade of Marriage

Mel B and Stephen Belafonte are calling it quits.

After nearly ten years of marriage, the Spice Girls singer has filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences, E! News reports.

Mel B, whose real name is Melanie Brown, married Belafonte in a secret ceremony in Las Vegas after they dated for five months in 2007. They later renewed their vows before welcoming daughter Madison Belafonte in 2011.

The couple will reportedly be seeking joint custody of the six-year-old.

The America’s Got Talent judge also shares a daughter Phoenix Chi Gulzar, 18, with her former backup dancer, and Angel Iris Murphy Brown, 9, with Eddy Murphy. Belafonte has a daughter of his own from a previous relationship.

