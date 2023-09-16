Meghan Markle Spotted Without Engagement Ring, But There's a Clear Reason Why

While there have been rumors Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are having trouble, that's not the reason.

The status of Meghan Markle's marriage to Prince Harry has been part of the latest rumors about the couple, with reports about wedding trouble nabbing headlines. According to E! News, the status of Markle's wedding ring has helped fuel some of these rumors, especially after a recent outing at the Invictus games.

As the outlet details, there is a very normal reason for the absence of Markle's ring. According to a source, the ring had to be taken in for service after one of the settings came loose. The ring is the one Harry gave to Markle during his proposal six years ago, with the former Suits actress wearing the ring publicly for the first time in 2017.

Prince Harry actually designed the ring himself, according to E! News, with many references to his family. The ring was crafted by Cleave and Company, the court jewelers and medallists used by Queen Elizabeth during her reign. The center stone of the ring is from Botswana, a special place from Harry's childhood and where the couple spent her 36th birthday.

Meghan Markle Preparing Social Media Deal Worth Millions in Wake of Spotify and Netflix Failureshttps://t.co/D3knNihonj — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) August 28, 2023

There is also a pair of outside diamonds snagged from his mother, Princess Diana's personal collection of diamonds. The gold band is just a classic choice, made by Harry solely.

Despite the rumors, the royal couple put on a happy showing for the 2023 Invictus Games, a multi-sport event honoring wounded, injured, and sick servicemen. Markle even gave a special message to her son, Archie, 4, and her son, Lilibet, 2.

"Just like so many of you this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created, that Fisher House has created, so I just had to spend a little bit more time at home getting our little ones settled, getting milkshakes, doing school drop off, and then I landed a couple of hours ago," she told the German crowd. "I'm thrilled that the first event I've been to for Invictus is here with all of you."

As it stands, the couple is happily still together, Markle will have a freshly upgraded ring soon enough, and she'll be launching a social media venture in an attempt to bounce her post-royal goals back on track. What that means for the future nobody knows, but they will tell you they do.