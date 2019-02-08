Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Visit Morocco 7 Months Into Pregnancy

While it’s not quite a babymoon, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be spending a few days in Morocco at the end of the month, while Markle is seven months pregnant.

The newlyweds will be in Morocco from Feb. 23 through 25, according to a press release from Kensington Palace.

“This visit is at the request of Her Majesty’s Government,” the release states, adding that the “full details of the visit will be announced in due course.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit Morocco from Saturday 23rd February to Monday 25th February 2019. This visit is at the request of Her Majesty’s Government. Full details of the visit will be announced in due course. pic.twitter.com/zXAUIVhEdm — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 8, 2019

The Duchess of Sussex first announced her due date last month, telling one well wisher at an event that she was six months along and due at the end of April to early May.

Markle has been showing off her baby bump quite a bit, as she and Harry haven’t slowed down on their official duties at all throughout her pregnancy. One event even gave Royal Family fans a sneak peek into what Harry and Meghan might be like as parents; earlier this month, the couple was stunned after a young fan used the F-word in front of them during a royal meet and greet.

While visiting Bristol Old Vic, a teenage boy casually dropped the curse word, leading to a hilarious reaction from the royal couple.

“When you’re on the stage, you can’t be like, you know, f—ing around on the stage,” the teen said, as captured in an Instagram video.

After the boy dropped the F-bomb, Markle made a shocked face and laughed casually while Harry grinned and pretended to lose his balance.

Markle is reportedly “full of energy and is in good spirits” as she enters the latter half of her pregnancy,” a source told Us Weekly. “She really feels great and is enjoying the busy work schedule she has at the moment.”

Ever the diligent husband and soon-to-be dad, Harry has been making sure Markle isn’t overworked.

“Harry’s being his usual amazing self around Markle. He’s keeping an eye on her to ensure she doesn’t overwork because she’s not the best at knowing when to put the brakes on — that’ll be Harry’s job,” the source added. “He’ll make sure she’s not doing too much as they enter the final weeks.”