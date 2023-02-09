Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Chatted up Beloved Country Star at Ellen DeGeneres' Vow Renewal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in attendance for Portia De Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres' star-studded birthday party turned vow renewal ceremony. During their time at the party, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got to mingle with beloved country star, Brandi Carlile. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Carlile mentioned what she spoke about with the royal couple, whom she referred to as "normal, decent, good humor people."

DeGeneres' famous friends originally gathered to celebrate De Rossi's birthday. But, De Rossi, who donned her wedding dress, surprised everyone by shifting things into a vow renewal ceremony. Carlile even performed during the impromptu ceremony as she celebrated with the other famous partygoers. The "Right on Time" singer reflected on how she enjoyed a conversation with two of the most high-profile guests, Harry and Meghan, during her chat with ET.

"We talked to them for a long time like British accents, talked about the angiograms," she said. "They just really felt like normal, decent, good humor people. We just had a great chat. I'm not going to pretend that I haven't seen the hub bub, but I haven't paid very close attention to it." In addition to opening up about her chat with Harry and Meghan, Carlile described how she ended up performing at the party. She explained that De Rossi asked her to sing "The First Time I Saw Your Face" and she replied, "Absolutely that's what I do." The singer continued, "So in front of like these mega celebrities I just had to go at the top of my lungs, 'The first time...' and they were looking at me like 'Does Brandi need some attention right now?'"

De Rossi managed to surprise everyone, including DeGeneres, with the impromptu vow renewal ceremony. Kris Jenner officiated their second trip down the aisle (the couple first wed in 2008). Aside from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Jenner, and Carlile, the party was attended by celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow. It's interesting to see Harry and Meghan among the famous faces, but it's not totally surprising. After all, they are neighbors with DeGeneres and De Rossi, as they all reside in Montecito, California. Meghan also appeared on the final season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November 2021.