Meghan King Edmonds’ Husband Speaks out After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Other Woman the Day His Wife Gave Birth to Twins

Meghan King Edmonds’ husband, Jim Edmonds is speaking out amid rumors he cheated on the former Real Housewives of Orange County star while she was giving birth to their twin children. The retired Major League Baseball star admitted he had a “lapse in judgement,” and sent photos of his penis to another woman while Meghan, 34, was in labor.

Jim, 48, allegedly sent the photos to a woman nicknamed the “Baseball Madame,” according to AllAboutTheTEA. He reportedly knew her from cheating on second wife Allison Jayne Raski with her. The website featured screengrabs, which appeared to show an exchange between Jiim and the other woman.

During their conversation, Jim allegedly sent the “Baseball Madame” a photo of his penis and “a video of himself masturbating in his basement while his wife was laid up in the hospital.” The alleged video was filmed while Meghan was in the hospital, the site said, because “she had just given birth that day.”

The outlet claimed Jim initially denied the affair, accusing the woman of trying to blackmail him. However, he reportedly went the extra mile to have his alleged mistress sign a non-disclosure agreement. Jim also allegedly paid her a hefty amount to stay quiet about what happened between the two of them. AllAboutTheTEA obtained a copy of the agreement.

Jim later confirmed to Us Weekly that he did, in fact, have “inappropriate” contact with a woman other than Meghan. He stressed that the relationship didn’t reach a physical level, though.

“Regrettably, I had a lapse in judgement,” he admitted. “I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person.”

Jim continued, “At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none. This is someone trying to profit from my name. I am aware she has done this to others in the past.”

He claimed he has “never had any sort of physical relationship outside of my marriage with her or anyone else.”

It appears Jim deleted his Instagram account amid the drama.

Jim and Meghan married in October 2014, a year before she signed on to be part of the Real Housewives of Orange County cast. He had been married twice before. His first wife, Lee Ann Horton, died in 2015 after a lengthy battle with cancer. They share one child. He and Raski, his second wife, were married until 2014 and have two kids together.

He and Meghan welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Aspen, in 2016. In a post on her blog, the former Bravo TV personality said she was “really disappointed” at how uninvolved her husband was throughout her IVF treatments leading up to her pregnancy.

“I was really disappointed in Jimmy’s lack of sentiment throughout my IVF process. And honestly, there were moments I was questioning if getting pregnant was even the right choice. Now that I am pregnant, he is so happy and excited for our baby girl to come, but at the same time I still think he’s removed,” she wrote.

Meghan announced in December 2017 that she was expecting again, this time twin boys, according to PEOPLE. Sons Hayes and Hart were born in June 2018.