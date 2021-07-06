Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Former Chief of Staff Speaks out About Working for Them

✖

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's former Chief of Staff Catherine St-Laurent is opening up about what it's like working for the couple. St-Laurent, who used to work for Bill and Melinda Gates, has nothing but good things to say about the sweet pair amidst royal family drama. Although Prince Harry and Markle have stepped away from their royal duties, St-Laurent says she feels the couple have the ability to be incredibly "influential" as they move forward in the United States.

"It was an incredible experience," she said of working for the couple according to PEOPLE. "They are incredibly talented and creative leaders. I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to do that, to be able to be with them on their journey. the time that I spent with them was incredibly fulfilling." She then added that she feels the couple has the potential to go far with their influence. "I think they have the potential to be very influential leaders in the social-impact space. I look forward to continuing to be a part of that."

St-Laurent started working for the couple, also as executive director of their nonprofit organization, announcing via LinkedIn that she had transitioned to a role of an advisor for Archewell Foundation. "It's been a privilege working closely with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex helping to establish Archwell Foundation in its first year," she wrote. "Their commitment to compassion and wellbeing has been the undercurrent of all our activities both within the organization as well as with impactful projects of the foundation on the ground. I am deeply proud of what we've accomplished together and I'm honored to remain on as an advisor."

St-Laurent's thoughts come on the heels of Markle being accused of being someone who has bossed around the royal staff. Recently, Prince Harry went back to London for his grandfather, Prince Philip's funeral, and while the public thought he and his brother Prince William were getting along and mending their relationship, sources are saying it may have been more tense than ever between the two following alleged remarks William made about Markle. "But look at the way that bloody woman treated my staff — merciless," William allegedly said according to a royal source via The Daily Mail.

Another palace insider added, "There they were at each other's throats as fiercely as ever. The rage and anger between those two has grown so incredibly deep. Too many harsh and wounding things have been said." The two were reunited once again at the unveiling of their mother, Princess Diana's statue, however, Harry quickly returned back to the states to be by his wife and their kids' side.