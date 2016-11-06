Meghan Markle Seen for the First Time Since Prince Harry Romance Rumors Surface

Meghan Markle is spotted for first time since Prince Harry romance rumors surfaced — See the pic: https://t.co/ZfXsG99jQr pic.twitter.com/9IDxzpL8Bd — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) November 5, 2016

After avoiding the public eye for a while, Suits actress, Meghan Markle has finally resurfaced, according to ET. The actress has been laying low ever since it was announced that she has been secretly dating Prince Harry.

Markle, who was photographed on her way to work outside her Toronto home. She seemed to be all smiles, though she still donned a black coat, black beanie and black shades. Perhaps she was hoping to avoid sticking out too much.

Royal Expert Katie Nicholl reported earlier in November that Prince Harry and Markle has been part of a “whirlwind romance” for the last three months. She continued by saying that it was clear that Harry was “very into Meghan.”

Since the two started dating, she has met Harry’s inner circle, according to a source. Apparently, she has made quite the impression on his friends as well.

“They really like her, and like that he is happy,” the source said.

The two met while Harry was visiting Canada. Harry was there promoting the Invictus Games and has since made a few secret trips to Toronto to visit Markle.