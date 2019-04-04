Megan Fox Steps out for Rare Date Night With Husband Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green spent some quality time together.

The couple was spotted out together in Los Angeles enjoying a romantic stroll.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fox sported a zebra-print top, jeans and loafers and adorably walked closely with Green, who was wearing camouflage pants, sneakers and a puffy jacket for their walk.

Take a look at the photo of the couple’s rare public sighting, released by Entertainment Tonight, here.

Fox and Green tied the knot in 2010, but almost divorced in 2015. The pair reconciled in 2016. They share three children together, Noah, 6, Bodhi, 5, and Journey, 2. Green also has a 17-year-old son, Kassius, whom he shares with Vanessa Marcii.

Back in September 2017, Green spoke about the struggles of marriage on his …With Brian Austin Green podcast.

“Marriage is hard. It’s work. I think for anyone,” he said at the time. “When you get to the point that we have, you have kids and you’ve been married for a while … You just take it day by day.”

The couple tends to keep their children out of the public eye, though Fox occasionally shares adorable photos of them on her Instagram. Back in 2017, the couple caught controversy after revealing they allow their son Noah to wear dresses.

“My son, he’s 4,” Green told Hollywood Pipeline at the time. “I’ve heard from some people that they don’t agree with him wearing dresses. To them I say, I don’t care. He’s 4 and if he wants to wear it then he wears it.”

Green added, “And it’s dresses or goggles or slippers or whatever. It’s his life, they’re not my clothes… I feel like at 4 at 5, that’s a time when he should be having fun. He’s not harming anyone wearing a dress. So if he wants to wear a dress, good on him.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum made headlines recently after he was criticized for not expressing his condolences publicly following the death of his former co-star, Luke Perry.

Despite assuring fans that he was working through his grief privately, the actor later opened up about his process on a new episode of his podcast.

“Luke was a special guy. I’m still mourning over it, so there’s a part of me that’s kind of shocked that I’m speaking about Luke this way,” he told listeners. “We all knew that at some point we’d have to deal with losing cast members and friends, but not this soon. Not at 52. Not in such an abrupt way.”

He continued, “I texted him after he passed, knowing obviously that he can’t text me back but on some level, hoping that he would text me back, or that he was out there somewhere. And I know he is. I know he’s looking down and I know he’s smiling.”