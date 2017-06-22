Meet Kate Beckinsale’s New Boyfriend, Aspiring Actor Matt Rife

A post shared by Matt Rife (@mattrife) on May 15, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

Kate Beckinsale has a new man in her life.

The 43-year-old Underworld actress has been spotted with a man who is half her age.

Entertainment Tonight reports that paparazzi caught Beckinsale kissing former MTV star Matt Rife, 21, outside of a lounge in West Hollywood. Rife is an actor and comedian best known for his time on the MTV improv comedy show Wild ‘N Out.

The two reportedly met through a mutual friend and hit it off.

“They quickly started flirting, went on their first date and it’s continued since,” a source told ET. “[They’re] officially boyfriend and girlfriend.”

One might think there would be some drama surrounding the couple due to the age gap. However, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

The two are said to be very happy, with Beckinsale’s family fully supporting the new romance.

“He is very mature for his age and is a great guy,” the source said. “Everyone in Kate’s circle loves Matt and are so supportive of this relationship. He really is the sweetest guy and makes her so happy! Her entire family thinks he is the nicest and most lovely person.”

The pair haven’t publicly confirmed their relationship as of yet, but Rife did post a selfie that alluded to a special “summer love.”

“Getchu someone who sings the whole Grease soundtrack with you in the car. Or die alone. Those are the only options. 🎶❤️” he wrote, adding hashtags for three of the film’s love songs, “Hopelessly Devoted To You,” “Summer Nights” and “You’re The One That I Want”.

Getchu someone who sings the whole Grease soundtrack with you in the car. Or die alone. Those are the only options. 🎶❤️ #HopelesslyDevoted #BadAndBoujie #SummerLovin #XGoneGiveItToYa #YoureTheOneThatIWant A post shared by Matt Rife (@mattrife) on Jun 16, 2017 at 11:51pm PDT

