Meet Alaina Meyer, ‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Johnny Galecki’s Girlfriend

The Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki and his girlfriend, Alaina Meyer, are expecting their first child together. While Galecki is a well-known actor, the 21-year-old Meyer is nowhere near as well-known as the former Roseanne star.

The couple shared their happy news in a statement to PEOPLE, just a couple of weeks before the Big Bang Theory series finale airs on CBS.

“We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world,” the couple said in a statement. “We ask that you please respect our privacy during this celebratory time for us and our families. There truly is love out there for all. We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours.”

Meyer also shared the happy news on Instagram, along with a photo of the couple.

It is not clear when Galecki and Meyer’s relationship began, but it dates back to at least last summer.

Galecki first appeared in Meyer’s Instagram feed on July 15, when he was seen in a Polaroid snapshot with Meyer and fashion designer Dee Larson during a beach trip.

The relationship took a serious turn quickly, as by February, Meyer shared a photo of their tattoos dedicated to each other. Meyer got “JG” tattooed on the inside of her right forearm, while Galecki got “AMM” and a heart tattooed on his left hand.

The couple made their red carpet debut at the E! People’s Choice Awards 2018 in November, and have continued to travel the world together. In March, Galecki joined Meyer on an intimate family vacation.

“I’m feeling so grateful after our family vacation,” Meyer wrote in the caption of a black and white photo. “We made memories that will last a lifetime and we were surrounded by such genuine, loving people the whole time. I’m filled up with love and gratitude for the people in my life and the lessons we encounter to grow closer to our highest selves.”

The couple even sparked engagement rumors in December 2018, when they posted photos of themselves wearing rings on their ring fingers. However, Meyer said they are not, adding the caption, “#notmarried.”

While Meyer has shared several photos chronicling their relationship, Galecki has rarely done so. Instead, he has used his Instagram page to share more behind-the-scenes photos from the last weeks of The Big Bang Theory production. Meyer also shared photos from her visits to the Big Bang Theory set. As recently as last week, Meyer shared a photo of her friends visiting Leonard and Penny’s apartment set.

“The nuggets came to visit last week [heart] we loved watching [Johnny Galecki] in his element, killing it at what he does while being the most generous and amazing human,” Meyer wrote in the caption.

The Big Bang Theory airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: Getty Images