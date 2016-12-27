‘Married at First Sight’ Husband Breaks Down When Wife Wants to Split Up

(Photo: Facebook / Married at First Sight)

Married at First Sight couple, Derek and Heather seem to be on bad terms as they head home after their honeymoon in Puerto Rico. In a sneak peek from US Weekly, it seems that Derek even breaks down at the thought of the two splitting.

The couple had a rough honeymoon. They fought, yelled at each other and even exchanged a few well-pointed insults. Since day one, they have had constant friction. Heather doesn’t like that Derek smokes, and he has had issues with her drinking.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The honeymoon is over,” Derek said in the preview. “The honeymoon’s been over, but now it’s technically over. Now she’s not talking to me at all – she’s not making any eye contact with me. She’s really distant.”

The 35-year-old account executive says he isn’t sure what is in store for their relationship. He got teary-eyed at the thought of the two splitting after only a few days being married.

“I am disappointed and hurt – I feel like I did this with an open mind, and out of all the possibilities, I never would have imagined that I would be matched with somebody who would want to walk away from this after two or three days.”

As for Heather, it’s clear she just wants to go home. But, at the same time, she wants to be married to share her life with someone, thought her marriage to Derek isn’t what she had in mind.

Check out the FYI show on Tuesdays.