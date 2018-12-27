Mark Ronson Makes Special Wedding Song for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson may have been a musical duo for “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart,” but now the famous producer is serenading his songwriting partner after news of her surprise wedding to Liam Hemsworth broke Wednesday.

After Cyrus confirmed on social media that she and her longtime boyfriend had tied the knot in a low-key ceremony at their Tennessee home, Ronson took to Twitter himself with a video wishing the couple well.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the video, Ronson strums a version of “The Bridal Chorus,” modified with some of his signature flair, while holding close a photo of Cyrus and Hemsworth on their big day.

special here comes the bride cyrus/hemsworth remix for 2019. congratulations u two xo @MileyCyrus @LiamHemsworth pic.twitter.com/zpBnK0bHA6 — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) December 26, 2018

“Congratulations you two,” he says at the video’s close. “May you all find your true love in 2019.”

Cyrus and the Australian actor were rumored to have wed over the weekend after a friend of the family shared snapshots on Instagram of a party in which the couple was seen in what looked like wedding wear with “Mr. and Mrs.” balloons behind them.

The newlyweds first met in 2009 while filming the 2010 movie The Last Song, in which they played each other’s love interest. After going public with their relationship in March 2010, the couple first got engaged in 2012 before breaking things off in 2013. The pair reconciled in 2016 and have been inseparable ever since.

In May 2017, Cyrus opened up on Sirius XM about why the couple had initially called things off.

“I think, [I would say] know that everything is happening for the right reason,” she said. “I knew that when we weren’t together for the first time. I didn’t know if that was the end of it, or if we’d be back together again, but knew that wherever I was going, I was on the right path.”

After growing individually, Cyrus said getting back together made her feel like the pair was on the “right path” together.

“I think, people who break up and get back together, I think that’s awesome, because you know it’s true, but you get time to be yourself,” she said. “You get time to grow up. I think if you’re growing up attached to another person, you never really get solid as your own being.”

Photo credit: PALACE LEE / Barcroft Media via Getty Images