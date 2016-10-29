Mariah Carey Reportedly Wants ‘Millions’ From Ex James Packer

A photo posted by Us Weekly (@usweekly) on Oct 27, 2016 at 3:09pm PDT

Living up to her “diva” label, Mariah Carey is reportedly keeping her $10 million engagement ring from her billionaire ex-fiancé James Packer and wants “millions” in a settlement for uprooting her life to be with him, Fox News reports.

Carey was spotted out in Malibu, California, a couple of days ago in an eye-catching outfit, still flashing her 35-carat diamond ring from Packer. The couple split following a fight on his yacht in Greece in September. Rumors have surfaced that she’s been hooking up with backup dancer Bryan Tanaka.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Carey is now supposedly seeking $50 million from him after moving to Los Angeles for him, saying that she’s so traumatized from the breakup that she’s had to cancel the South American portion of her tour.

A source close the couple said, “Of course Mariah wants money, but she’s not g getting $50 million. There’s no negotiations about money because they haven’t spoken since the split. He let her keep the ring, and she isn’t getting a cent more. It is ridiculous to claim that James is the reason for the cancellation of her South American tour. A few days ago she blamed it on the promoters.”

Packer denies allegations of a fight on his yacht with his rep saying, “This is simply untrue.”