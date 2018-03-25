Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Land in Washington DC for March for Our Lives

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are on the ground in Washington D.C. for the March for Our Lives rally.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality let fans know they had just landed in the District of Columbia for the rally via Twitter. Along with her husband, she also brought her 4-year-old daughter North West along for the demonstration.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So ready to March today!” Kardashian wrote. “Landed in D.C. [with] North [and] Kanye. We stand in solidarity with the survivors of gun violence [and] students who are calling for action on common sense gun safety laws at #MarchForOurLives around the country.”

So ready to March today! Landed in DC w North & Kanye. We stand in solidarity with the survivors of gun violence & students who are calling for action on common sense gun safety laws at #MarchForOurLives around the country @AMarch4OurLives @Everytown — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2018

I’m so happy I got to share this moment with these two ❤️❤️ . I hope North remembers this forever pic.twitter.com/wJRRAvW9tC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2018

Kardashian also took to her Instagram story to document their arrival in the U.S. capital. She posted a quick video of some of the marchers as they drove by in-route to their destination.

Kardashian was not the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to show support for March for Our Lives.

Both Kourtney Kardashian and family matriarch Kris Jenner sent out a hopeful message for the activists throughout the U.S.

“We stand in solidarity with the survivors of gun violence and student activists who are calling for action on common sense gun safety laws at March For Our Lives around the country today!” Jenner wrote.

Kourtney added, “This is the beginning of a safer future.”

We stand in solidarity with the survivors of gun violence and student activists who are calling for action on common sense gun safety laws at #MarchForOurLives around the country today!! #MarchForOurLives@AMarch4OurLives @Everytown — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) March 24, 2018

Today we stand with the survivors of gun violence and student activists who are calling for action on common sense gun safety laws at #MarchForOurLives around the country! This is the beginning of a safer future. #MarchForOurLives@AMarch4OurLives #NeverAgain — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) March 24, 2018

March for Our Lives rallies are currently being held around the country in numerous cities including Washington D.C., New York City, Los Angeles, Nashville, Houston and Tampa.