Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Welcome New Baby

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgratroyd have welcomed their first child!

The Dancing With the Stars pro gave birth to a baby boy on Wednesday. They have named him Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy.

The proud dad announced the exciting news on Twitter, tweeting the newborn’s name and his time of birth, 5:34 a.m.

Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy

01/04/17 5:34am — Maksim Chmerkovskiy (@MaksimC) January 4, 2017

