Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Make Major ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Announcement

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are returning to the dance floor!

The engaged pair appeared on Good Morning America Tuesday in a video interview to share the exciting news, revealing that they will both return as Dancing With the Stars pros for the show’s upcoming 24th season.

The couple, who welcomed son Shai Aleksander on Jan. 4, shared that they’re eager to get back to dancing.

“I’m very excited to get back,” Murgatroyd said. “I definitely missed the dance floor. I want to get back out there.”

The new mom missed the show’s 23rd season due to her pregnancy, but had taken home the mirror ball trophy during Season 22 with partner Nyle DiMarco.

Despite their adorable couple status, the pair is fostering a healthy rivalry, with Chmerkovskiy reminding viewers that the last time the pair competed together, during the show’s 18th season, he took home the trophy with partner Meryl Davis.

“I’m not afraid of this one,” the pro joked.

Murgatroyd has been focusing on her health after welcoming baby Shai, and she shared that she doesn’t want to rush to get back to her previous fitness level.

“I just want to be healthy, it’s going to take a little bit longer to get up to the fitness I had before,” Murgatroyd shared. “I think it’s going to be okay, I’m going to take it slowly and hopefully I have an awesome partner to go through this with.”

Chmerkovskiy admitted that it will be tough for him to leave his son to make his dancing return.

“This is the only difficult part about coming back on the show, it will just take time being away from [Shai],” he explained.

Season 24 of Dancing With the Stars premieres Mar. 20 on ABC.

