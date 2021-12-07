Major ‘Parks and Recreation’ Star Engaged

Congratulations are in order for Aziz Ansari. The Parks and Recreation alum is reportedly engaged to his girlfriend Serena Skov Campbell. While details of the proposal remain unclear, and neither Ansari nor Campbell have announced the exciting news on social media, Page Six reported that Ansari announced the engagement during a set at New York City’s Comedy Cellar on the night of Wednesday, Dec. 1.

While speaking to the crowd, Ansari joked that he hopes his future children with Campbell will be “more Indian than Danish,” a source told the outlet. Another source told Page Six that after Ansari shared the news, “everyone was super excited and very much clapping” with a separate source adding, “We all went nuts.” Page Six reached out to Ansari’s representatives regarding the news but did not hear back. The outlet also did not hear back from Comedy Cellar. At this time, Ansari has not made an official announcement on his social channels.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Details about Ansari and Campbell’s relationship have been kept relatively private, and it remains unclear when they first began dating. The two were first linked back in 2018 when she and the actor were spotted attending a US Open match together in September of that year. Shortly after photos surfaced of the two getting cozy, Campbell’s mother confirmed to the Daily Mail that the mystery woman in the photos was in fact Campbell, though she declined to comment further on her daughter’s relationship to the Masters of None star. Since they were first linked, very little more has come out about their relationship, though Ansari did reportedly tell the crowd during a 2019 set at Radio City Music Hall that he was in love with Campbell, who he said was planning a trip to India with him so she could meet his grandmother. More recent reports suggest the two have moved in together and are currently living in the UK, though neither Ansari nor Campbell have commented on those rumors.

Campbell works as a Senior Associate at PwC’s London office, according to her LinkedIn profile. She reportedly speaks four languages and studied chemistry, math, and physics at Esbjerg Statsskole, Denmark. After graduating in 2008, she received her master’s degree in physics at the University of Manchester before she went on to gain her Ph.D. in plasmonics at King’s College London in 2017. Ansari, meanwhile, is well-known for his role as Tom Haverford on the NBC series Parks and Recreation, as well as his credits as creator and star of Netflix’s Masters of None.