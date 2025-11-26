Major Hitmaker Volunteers to DJ Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding

If Mark Ronson has it his way, he’ll be turning the tables at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding. Late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon has also offered to perform a stand-up act the couple’s wedding.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and “22” singer announced their engagement on Aug. 26 with a post that broke the internet. Ronson placed his bid to DJ during his appearance on The Tonight Show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While speaking with Fallon, the host noted 50 that Ronson’s stepdad Mick Jones’ band, Foreigner, made a “formal offer” on Instagram to perform at the wedding. “Dear Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, we know what love is,” the British rockers wrote in an “open letter” on Wednesday, Sept. 3. “We spent 40 years figuring it out … and now you guys have too. Please accept this as our formal offer to be your wedding band. Best wishes, Foreigner.”

After Fallon addressed this, Ronson replied, “We need to get [Paul] McCartney on that campaign. And while we’re here, if you guys need a DJ, Travis, Taylor,” he continued. Fallon chimed in, “If you need a comedian to go as well, I can do some stand-up.” Ronson replied, “Let’s all get on that wedding,” with Fallon agreeing, “Let’s all get on that, yeah.”

Swift and Kelce reportedly don’t want a celebrity-filled ceremony. A source told PEOPLE that the couple “want to keep it more private” when they wed. “It will definitely be a private affair and not a spectacle,” the source said. “They both have a close circle of friends, and they’ll respect their privacy.”

During her appearance on Fallon last month, Swift couldn’t stop gushing about her beau and her engagement ring. “I look at it constantly,” she admitted. “It doesn’t feel in any way normal for me. I’m just sort of like, ‘Oh, man! Whoa!’” Of Kelce, she said, “He’s just my favorite person I have ever met, no offense to everyone else. The fact that this is the person that I get to hang out with everyday forever, that’s the whole thing of it,” Swift continued. “You look at [the ring] and you’re like, ‘I get to hang out with him forever,’ and this represents that.”