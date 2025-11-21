Taylor Swift Fans Say New Song Is Way Too Similar to a Jonas Brothers Hit (Who Aren’t Credited)

Taylor Swift may have taken inspiration from a popular Jonas Brothers song, and they weren’t even credited.

Fans of the Grammy winner believe the title track from Swift’s latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, sounds too similar to the Jonas Brothers’ 2019 hit “Cool.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Life of a Showgirl, which is Swift’s 12th studio album, was released on Oct. 3 and broke several records within its first week. It also featured Sabrina Carpenter on the final song, “The Life of a Showgirl.” However, despite the catchy tune, some fans were quick to point out that the beat was eerily similar to “Cool,” the Jonas Brothers’ second single released in 2019 after they reunited for their album Happiness Begins.

In a TikTok video posted by user makennaaryan, she plays the beginning of the chorus from both songs, and it’s hard not to hear the similarities. Additionally, TikTok user kassandramuoz2 also pointed out the similarities and how they both begin with the same chords, alongside the caption, “I knew something sounded familiar !”

Fans weighed in on a Reddit thread as well, with one user saying they listened to both songs back-to-back and they are “EXACTLY identical! It’s actually jarring to hear how alike they are!” Even with the similarities, the Jonas Brothers are not credited as writers on the song, and neither are the other songwriters of “Cool,” including Casey Smith, Ryan Tedder, and Zach Skelton. Only Swift, Shellback, and Max Martin.

It should be pointed out that The Life of a Showgirl has many similar beats to a number of songs, with Swift even admitting she got permission from George Michael’s estate to use part of the melody. But since Olivia Rodrigo went back and credited Swift on her song “deja vu” in 2021, since it was similar to “Cruel Summer,” some people believe that the Jonas Brothers should be credited. As of now, neither party has said anything.

That being said, artists have used the same melodies as other songs before, especially since there are only so many four-chord combinations, and sometimes it’s a lot more obvious than others. Since it’s been over a month since The Life of a Showgirl released and nothing has come out about the title track in regards to the Jonas Brothers, it can be assumed that there aren’t any hard feelings. But now Taylor Swift and the Jonas Brothers have the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever.