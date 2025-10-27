Major ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Just Got Married

Game of Thrones star Isaac Hempstead Wright is married!

The 26-year-old actor, best known for his role as Bran Stark on the HBO series, announced Friday that he and his partner, whom he referred to as “M,” had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.

“The best person I have ever met, the best day of my life, the best friends and family we could ever ask for,” Hempstead Wright wrote alongside photos from his London wedding. “What a day, what a life — I love you M.”

Hempstead Wright’s Game of Thrones family was quick to weigh in in the comments, with on-screen sister Sophie Turner writing, “Congratulations Isaaaaaac!!!!!!” Gwendoline Christie, who played Brienne of Tarth, also shared her love, writing alongside a string of celebratory emojis, “Congratulations!!!!” Lena Heady, who played Cersei Lannister, added, “Congratulations ya beauties,” as John Bradley, who played Samwell Tarly, chimed in, “Oh MATE!! Congratulations!”

Hempstead Wright started playing Bran when he was 12 years old and starred on Game of Thrones from 2011 to 2019. Since the fantasy drama came to an end, the former child star has attended college at the University of Birmingham and appeared in 2021’s Voyagers.

Back in 2019, Hempstead Wright revealed in an interview with Esquire U.K. that he had struggled to make friends in college due to the fame that came with Game of Thrones.

“I had the nicest flatmates. But it made it quite difficult to make friends. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to have a normal university experience, which is kind of sad,” he told the outlet at the time. “I couldn’t relax and go out and have a drink or get drunk or whatever, because if I did someone would be like: ‘I saw Bran and he was all f—ked up’. My ex-girlfriend came up to visit and we just sat in my room for a week.”

Isaac Hempstead Wright attends the “Game Of Thrones” Mother Of All Auctions at Heritage Auctions on September 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

He added of his experience growing up on camera, “I was lucky in the sense that I never had a huge amount to film, and it was spread out enough so that I could go to school pretty much all the time.”

“There were a few times I had to be away, but I was pretty studious so I was good at just catching up whatever I’d missed,” he continued. “Which was a good thing, because the whole ‘having a tutor on set’ thing just doesn’t work – you’d do a scene then have a quick break and it’s like right, ‘now for 3 minutes of Geography…!’”