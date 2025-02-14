Romance is in the air for Dom Dolla and Ella Balinska. The Australian DJ and music producer, 33, hard launched his relationship with Balinska, star of Netflix’s Resident Evil, last month, finally confirming those years-long romance rumors.

Dolla, real name Dominic Louis Matheson, confirmed their relationship in a Jan. 18 Instagram post, which included a carousel of photos from his birthday celebrations. Amid a mirror selfie and photos of Dolla’s birthday dinner was a single image of the 28-year-old Netflix star enjoying a meal outside. Dolla tagged Balinska in the photo, but did not mention her or their romance in the caption, which read, “thank you all for the cute af birthday messages feeling very loved today. ps. how insanely huge are those oysters.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Although Balinska hasn’t made their relationship Instagram official on her own account just yet, Dolla returned to the social media platform just a day later to again drop a photo of the actress hidden within a larger carousel documenting the “final few days of holidays.” In the photo, the couple were all smiles as they drove Street Karts through Tokyo.

The back-to-back posts sent fans into a spiral, some dubbing it “the hardest launch” of a relationship, while others declared Dolla and Balinska a “power couple.” When somebody else chimed in with “Dom Dollinska?,” mashing up the couple’s names, the DJ replied, “omg.”

The hard launch was seemingly a long-time coming. While it’s unclear when exactly Dolla and Balinska sparked romance, they have been at the center of dating rumors since at least October 2023. Exron Music reported at the time that Dolla, who had been speculated to be dating Nelly Furtado, and Balinska appeared in numerous photographs together, leading some to believe they were an item. The pair kept mum about the rumors.

Dolla is an Australian DJ, producer, songwriter, and remixer who has risen to become a prominent figure in the EDM scene. After getting his start DJing with friends on the weekends, per the South China Morning Post, he quit his day job and pursued a full time career as a DJ. He has gone on to win an ARIA award for “Best Dance Release” and score two platinum and two gold certified singles. In 2023, he received a Best Remixed Recording Grammy nomination in 2023 for his reworking of Gorillaz’ “New Gold.”

Balinska, meanwhile, is an actress and model best known for her starring role in Netflix’s Resident Evil series. The actress led the show, based on the video game series of the same name, as Jade Wesker. The series debuted in 2022, but was canceled after just a single season. Her other acting credits include Jane Kano in the action-comedy film Charlie’s Angels, Abby in The Occupant, and Frey Holland in the Forspoken video game, per her IMDb profile.