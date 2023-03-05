Madonna Reportedly Dating Reality TV Personality

Madonna may have recently ended a relationship but the "Material Girl" singer doesn't stay single for long. Just last month, OK! Magazine reported that she has broken up with her 23-year-old boyfriend, Andrew Darnell. "It was only a very casual thing [with Andrew] so she's not broken-hearted. It's just that it has come at a bad time," a source told the magazine. "She's having a bit of a crisis of confidence and this doesn't help." The source added that it's been a rough start to her year. "She had a lot of fun with Andrew, but it was never love or anything like that." The "Like a Virgin" singer previously dated Ahlamalik Williams, 28, for three years. Darnell has already moved on with someone much closer in age, per the source. That apparently stings for the icon as she had a rough Grammys experience when social media users and bloggers commented that she looked unrecognizable. "She said no one cared that she was in the room, and it used to be so different for her," the source added. "She's never been out of favor for so long." Luckily, she may have found a rebound to distract her.

The "Like a Prayer" icon is now reportedly dating a boxing coach who's 35 years her junior. She's been seen with Summer House star, Josh Popper, 29, per DailyMail.com. Sources told the outlet on that Popper has been training one of Madonna's six children at his gym, Bredwinners, in New York City. Madonna hasn't confirmed the reports. In the meantime, she's also said to be focusing on her world tour and will hopefully be resume creating her highly anticipated biopic.

Variety reports that the movie is on an indefinite hiatus. The project, which Madonna was set to direct herself, is no longer in development at Universal Pictures due to her shifting gears and putting her efforts into the tour.

Before the change, Madonna was heavily involved in the creative process, with casting, costumes, and more. Insiders close to Madonna insist she emains committed to making a film about her life one day, just not one day soon.