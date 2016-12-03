Madonna Hosts Fundraising Gala and Admits She Is Still in Love With Ex-Husband Sean Penn

Madonna spilled the truth to ex-husband Sean Penn saying she wants to remarry him.

On Friday night Madonna confessed her feelings in front of a crowd of people that she still loves him.

The gala was set to raise money for the African nation of Malawi and brought in tons of A-list celebs including Leonardo DiCaprio, Chris Rock, James Corden, Courtney Love, and more.

According to PEOPLE, Madonna auctioned off pictures, tour items, and art from her collection. The moment that took the crowd by surprise was when Madonna asked to remarry Penn if he placed a bid of $150,000. Penn agreed and went on to bid on other items throughout the evening. Madonna and Penn’s wedding photos were even up for grabs and went for $230,000.

Ariana Grande even shared a performance in a shiny number with Madonna in a piece from Madonna’s tour.

beyond excited to support @raisingmalawi and shimmy with my queen @madonna tonight (in her very own Rebel Heart tour outfit 🙈) @artbasel. ♡ A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Dec 2, 2016 at 6:09pm PST

mood @madonna @raisingmalawi ♡ 🎈 A video posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Dec 2, 2016 at 11:39pm PST

So now we wait.. Will Penn hold true to his word and his dollar and remarry Madonna?