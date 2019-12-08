‘Madam Secretary’ Series Finale: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The sixth and final season of Madam Secretary ends on CBS Sunday night at 10:30 p.m. ET, following the mid-season finale of NCIS: Los Angeles. The star-studded finale will feature a performance from Peter Frampton and appearances from members of the World Cup Champion U.S. Women’s Soccer Team. Since CBS is airing an NFL game, Madam Secretary and the shows before it could be delayed a few minutes.

Like all CBS programming, the Madam Secretary finale will later be available to stream on CBS All Access. The streaming platform also has live streams of local CBS stations. CBS All Access costs $5.99 a month with commercials or $9.99 without ads. You also get a free week-long trial before your account is charged.

The last episode of Madam Secretary is titled “Leaving The Station.” Soccer stars Ali Krieger, Ashlyn Harris, Allie Long and Crystal Dunn will visit Tea Leoni‘s President Elizabeth McCord at the White House as Elizabeth signs a new landmark political initiative. The legendary Cicely Tyson plays Flo Avery, who was born the same day women were granted the right to vote and is invited to the White House.

Tyne Daly guest stars as Ohio Sen. Amy Ross, who opposed the initiative. Rock star Frampton also performs during the episode.

Madam Secretary stars Tim Daly as Henry McCord, Wallis Currie Wood as Stevie McCord, Kevin Rahn as Mike B., Erich Bergen as Blake Moran, Patina Miller as Daisy Grant and Zeljko Ivanek as Russell Jackson. Other familiar faces will make cameos in a family reunion the McCords are hosting.

When CBS renewed Madam Secretary for a sixth season, the network announced the show would be ending with its final 10 episodes.

“We’re happy and excited to do that for Tea and the writers of the show and the audience. I think it’s important to respect the audience,” CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl said in a statement at the time. “It’s hard when a show just goes away. We like to be able to do this, and send the show off with a great deal of respect and celebration.”

In a recent interview with TV Insider, Leoni agreed now was the perfect place to end the series.

“If the name of the show had been Madam President, I wouldn’t have been interested,” Leoni said of the show. “The president decides between options that other guys bring; I wanted to be the person bringing the options. Being secretary of state was a fantastic way to show the negotiations and compromises and, most of all, the humanity behind those decisions. President is just a little too generic for my liking.”

Madam Secretary will end its run with 120 episodes. The show was created by Barbara Hall.

Photo credit: CBS