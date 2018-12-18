‘Long Island Medium’ Theresa Caputo Finalizes Divorce From Larry

Theresa Caputo, better known as the Long Island Medium, has officially finalized her divorce.

Caputo has been estranged from her ex-husband Larry Caputo for quite some time. According to a report by Us Weekly, the two have finally finished their divorce, putting an end to 28 years of marriage. Caputo released a statement confirming the divorce herself on Tuesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Larry and I have finalized our divorce,” she said. “We shared 28 wonderful years together and have two beautiful children, Larry Jr. and Victoria.”

The 52-year-old reality star added that they “will continue to support each other and remain friends.”

Caputo announced her separation from her husband in December of 2017. She and Larry took their time with the difficult proceedings — Caputo herself did not even file for divorce until July. The pair got married in 1989, and found it difficult to put an end to their relationship so suddenly.

“After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate,” they said a year ago. “We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

Still, sources close to the couple say that the divorce is for the best. Friends noted that Caputo has been in a better mood since the split, and has a lot to learn about life outside of an insular couple.

“Theresa is much happier separated from her husband, Larry,” an insider said. “There was no big event leading up to their split, but an honest conversation that it wasn’t working any longer and it was time to move on. Theresa got married at a really young age and hasn’t really experienced life outside of Larry [and] being married. Theresa is now living life and exploring solo… she’s figuring herself [out] and it’s a whole world of adventure.”

As for the future of her love life, the source said that Caputo is not “opposed” to dating some time in the future, but for right now, her “focus is on herself, not on finding someone else.”

Caputo is beloved by many for her TLC reality show Long Island Medium. On it, she conducts readings with believers and skeptics alike, helping them to contact the deceased. The show focused largely on her family life as her husband and children learned to live with a medium in the house.

The show is in its 14th season and shows no signs of slowing down. Long Island Medium airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.