‘Little Rascals’ Star Bug Hall Marries Jill Marie DeGroff

(Photo: Twitter / @bigmovies_gtv) In what we can happily report, the pointy-haired Alfalfa found his Darla and finally tied the knot. Last Saturday, actor Bug Hall, 32, who played the adorable suspender-wearing character in the 1994 cult classic, The Little Rascals, married his fiancée, Jill Marie DeGroff, in Encino, California.

​ I will. A post shared by Bug Hall (@bug_hall) on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:53pm PST The Texas native took to Instagram on Valentine's Day to share a split image of the couple's beautiful church wedding ceremony with the caption, "I will." In one shot, Hall stands by his now wife at the alter who is seen sporting a gorgeous long-sleeve, high-neck lace ball gown complete with a bow on the back and a train for days. The second shot gives us their adorable reactions as the newlyweds are seen happily exiting the church as their wedding party blows bubbles.

​ Totes besties. A post shared by Bug Hall (@bug_hall) on Oct 9, 2016 at 12:23pm PDT The two are the bestest of friends who travel everywhere together and are seriously #couplesgoals, with Hall sharing on social media his adventures with DeGroff on a regular basis.