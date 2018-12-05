‘Little Rascals’ Star Bug Hall Marries Jill Marie DeGroff
In what we can happily report, the pointy-haired Alfalfa found his Darla and finally tied the knot.
Last Saturday, actor Bug Hall, 32, who played the adorable suspender-wearing character in the 1994 cult classic, The Little Rascals, married his fiancée, Jill Marie DeGroff, in Encino, California.
The Texas native took to Instagram on Valentine's Day to share a split image of the couple's beautiful church wedding ceremony with the caption, "I will."
In one shot, Hall stands by his now wife at the alter who is seen sporting a gorgeous long-sleeve, high-neck lace ball gown complete with a bow on the back and a train for days. The second shot gives us their adorable reactions as the newlyweds are seen happily exiting the church as their wedding party blows bubbles.prevnext
I have never felt so much good in my life as when I'm with this woman whom is soon to be my bride, and that is the lesser good of love, because I have also never been a better man than the one I am with her. THAT is true love. I will never cease to grow each day to be the man that she deserves.
The two are the bestest of friends who travel everywhere together and are seriously #couplesgoals, with Hall sharing on social media his adventures with DeGroff on a regular basis.prevnext
In a hundred and fifty six days I get to call my best friend "wife". Which means every day will be the greatest accomplishment of my life.
Congratulations to @bug_hall and @jilldegroff! I hope that your marriage is filled with many happy memories and lots and lots of children. Have a great time in France!
Actor and former Rascals co-star, Zac Mabry who played Spanky, shared on social media how he was so happy to be a part of the big day.prevnext
Since The Little Rascals, the child star has flourished into an actor with several roles on television, Masters of Sex, Castle, The O.C., and CSI: NY.
After their wedding this past Saturday, Hall and his wife jetted off to honeymoon in France.prev