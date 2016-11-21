‘Little People, Big World’ Stars Zach and Tori Roloff Are Expecting Baby No. 1

Guess what… 💗💙 Zach and I are SO excited to FINALLY tell you guys the news! Thank you so much already for the love and support we have received! This is going to be one fun adventure! #ZandTpartyofthree A photo posted by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Nov 21, 2016 at 7:07am PST

TLC‘s Zach and Tori Roloff have some exciting news! They are expecting a baby!

This will be the first child for the Little People, Big World stars.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We are super excited and can’t wait to be parents,” the couple shared with PEOPLE.

Their bundle of joy will arrive in May. They don’t know yet whether they are expecting a girl or a boy. It’s a strategic decision, they reveal.

“We are waiting until after Christmas to know the gender to go crazy buying things,” Tori explained. “We are just enjoying the moment right now.”

While this will be their first child, they already have a sense of how they’ll be as parents.

“I’ll be a fun, hands on dad, but also the disciplinarian,” said Zach. “Tori will be a loving mother hen.”

Fortunately Tori also has a great support system of people to go to for parenting and pregnancy advice.

“I’m avoiding the internet at all costs,” she shared. “Just asking for advice from close friends and the doctor.”