Lionel Richie Reportedly Doesn’t Approve of Daughter Sofia Dating ‘KUWTK’s Scott Disick

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie may be going strong, but there’s one person who still isn’t fully on board with their relationship — Sofia’s father, Lionel Richie. But, according to a new report from E! News, published on Dec. 3, the American Idol judge may slowly be changing his tune regarding his daughter’s love life.

“Scott and Sofia are still together and all is well for now,” an insider told E! News. “They spent Thanksgiving with Lionel Richie and they all flew together on his private jet for their holiday trip.”

Although they reportedly spent the holidays together, Lionel apparently still isn’t 100 percent sold on Disick and Richie’s relationship due to their age difference (Disick is 36, Richie is 21).

“Lionel has accepted their relationship but still isn’t entirely 100 percent on board with Scott mostly because of the age difference and how young Sofia is,” the same insider shared. “Lionel can see how happy Sofia is though so he is definitely making more of an effort with Scott.

“He is a really honest, up front kind of guy and feels like his father-daughter relationship with Sofia is more important than anything so he’s trying to be there for Sofia and to be supportive of her despite his reservations about her relationship. They all had a really great holiday together though and progress is for sure being made between Lionel and Scott.”

In the past, Lionel has personally addressed his concerns with their relationship. More specifically, he acknowledged that he’s had apprehensions about their dating situation because of their age difference.

“She’s 19. When you’re 19 you know everything,” the “Hello” singer told Australia’s The Daily Telegraph in 2017 (as obtained via E! News). “Is it going to be for life? I don’t know. But for right now it’s just a phase and I’m going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink and not make too much noise.”

Disick and Richie’s’s relationship hasn’t exactly been a phase, as the couple have been dating on and off for over two years at this point. The two first sparked romance rumors in May 2017 when they were spotted together in the south of France, per Us Weekly. While they reportedly had a brief split in June of 2018, they were soon back on and stronger than ever. The pair have been going so strong that they’ve even been seen on vacations with Disicick’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and Disick and Kourtney’s three children — Mason, Penelope and Reign.

