Liam Hemsworth Reportedly Ready to Move on From Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth is reportedly read to move on from Miley Cyrus, just as she appears to be doing from him. The couple ended their marriage this summer after just a few months, and now Cyrus is on her second rebound relationship. According to a new report by Us Weekly, Hemsworth is too.

Sources close to Hemsworth said that he is finally open to getting back in the dating game. The actor has apparently been collecting himself since the divorce, but now he is finally letting himself think about what comes next. For now, however, it is all in theory.

“He hasn’t been dating anyone,” the insider said, “but he’s open to meeting people.”

Hemsworth and Cyrus got married in December after nearly 10 years together on and off. In August, Cyrus was spotted kissing reality star Kaitlynn Carter, and a few hours later she and Hemsworth announced that they were separating. At first, it sounded like the two might try to work on things, but Hemsworth filed for divorce before the month was over.

Cyrus and Carter were together for some time after that. Carter herself was in the middle of her divorce from Brody Jenner, and she and Cyrus seemed to be staying together for a while. However, last month that ended too, and before long Cyrus began dating Australian musician Cody Simpson. However, a source told InTouch Weekly that they ended things on good terms.

“Miley’s fling with Kaitlynn was just what the doctor ordered after her breakup from Liam,” they said. “Miley doesn’t burn bridges. They had a blast together and are going to remain friends.”

As for Cyrus, she has finally made a public statement on her romantic life in the midst of all this turmoil. In a long note on Twitter last week, she assured fans that she knows what she is doing when it comes to her heart, and she argued that a man behaving the same as she is would not be scrutinized for it.

“I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru the beginning,” she wrote. “I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up…. but I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality. People only ‘know’ what they see on the Internet.”

“Men (especially successful ones) are RARELY slut-shamed. They move on from one beautiful young woman to the next MOST times without consequence. They are usually referenced as ‘legends,’ ‘heartthrobs,’ ‘G,’ ‘ladies man,’ etc. where women are called s—s/w—s! I am trying to just THRIVE/survive in a ‘man’s’ world,” she went on. “If we can’t beat ’em, join ’em!”

“If our president can ‘grab ’em by the p—,’ can’t I just have a kiss and açaí bowl?” Cyrus concluded.