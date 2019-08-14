Liam Hemsworth Reportedly ‘Heartbroken’ Miley Cyrus ‘Moved on So Quickly and Publicly’

Liam Hemsworth is reportedly “heartbroken” that his estranged wife Miley Cyrus “moved on so quickly and publicly,” after their split. The couple’s separation was confirmed over the weekend, less than a year after they were married. Around the same time, Cyrus was photographed kissing Kaitlynn Carter, who is Brody Jenner‘s ex-wife. According to a source who spoke with ET, both Cyrus and Hemsworth “knew [the split] was coming,” with the insider adding, “Miley was asking for a break and wanted to soul search and came to the realization she was unhappy. Miley’s parents have been supportive. They just want her to be happy.”

However, a second source told the outlet that Cyrus did try to fight for the relationship before deciding to end things, saying, “She just wants to be healthy and happy.”

“Liam is heartbroken that she moved on so quickly and so publicly,” the insider went on to say. “Liam loves Miley and is crushed by all of this. But right now Miley doesn’t want to answer to anyone. She still feels the need to explore herself, her sexuality and her music. Miley has been working in the studio and wants to blow off steam.”

Notably, a third source reportedly told ET that they do not believe Cyrus and Carter have anything serious between them.

The second source added that 26-year-old Cyrus was was always looking for a “non-traditional relationship,” and valued ideals that were more “modern” and “complex” than common marriage dynamics.

“Right after their wedding, they had a carefree, no-pressure relationship,” the source explained. “Miley was looking for a non-traditional relationship because she thinks marriage is old fashioned and didn’t believe in the traditional way. Liam agreed they’d have a unique union.”

While she has not necessarily addressed the situation directly, Cyrus did share an Instagram post that seemed to reference to her split from Hemsworth in the caption.

“Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable,” she wrote. “The Dolomites were not created overnight, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed.”

“My dad always told me ‘Nature never hurries but it is always on time‘…. it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true,” Cyrus added.

“I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own,” she concluded.

Photo Credit: Getty Images