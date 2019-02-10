Liam Hemsworth Leaves Flirty Comment on Miley Cyrus’ Instagram

Liam Hemsworth knows he’s a lucky man.

The Isn’t It Romantic star took the opportunity to appreciate wife Miley Cyrus‘ looks on the comments section of her latest Instagram, leaving a flirty comment.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cyrus posted a gorgeous photo of herself at the MusiCares Person of the Year event Friday night. The image showed Cyrus flipping her hair and posing in a black, sequined minidress. She opted to not include a caption with the image.

Hemsworth couldn’t help but feel overwhelmed by his partner’s beauty, writing in the comments section: “Good God” and adding a praise-hands emoji to make it clear he was counting his blessings, as first reported by Us Weekly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 8, 2019 at 9:09pm PST

Hours before the event, Hemsworth revealed that the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer adopted his last name after their December 2018 wedding.

“[It’s] Miley Ray Hemsworth now, actually,” he said during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan. “She will still be obviously known as Miley Cyrus, but she took my name, which is great. That was honestly one of the best things about it. I didn’t ask her to take my name, but she was like, ‘No, of course I’m taking your name.’”

During the appearance, the actor also opened up about his and Cyrus’ secret wedding.

“We never wanted to do anything too extravagant or big,” he said. “We find the whole thing kind of embarrassing. We know how we feel about each other. We just wanted something simple and organic with immediate family.”

He admitted that he had some difficulty adjusting to his and the pop star’s relationship status change.

“It’s become a little more normal, but the first couple of weeks it was… I mean, it’s only been a month and a half,” he noted. “But the first couple of weeks was really foreign to me, with ‘wife’ and ‘husband.’”

Cyrus herself opened up about life as a married woman before she took the stage at the Friday event honoring her godmother Dolly Parton.

“It seems pretty good,” Cyrus told Extra. “I haven’t stopped working and he has a movie coming out Monday — I am going to the premiere — so we’re both just running around and working harder than ever.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth tied the knot in an intimate wedding in Nashville in December. The actor will appear next on romantic comedy Isn’t It Romantic with Rebel Wilson and Priyanka Chopra. The film opens Feb. 13.

Cyrus is set to perform at the Grammy Awards, which airs live Sunday from the Staples Center in Los Angeles starting 8 p.m. ET on CBS.