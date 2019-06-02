Liam Hemsworth Declares Himself ‘Husband Goals’ While Heaping Praise on Wife Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth is the husband of Miley Cyrus‘ dreams, as he himself pointed out on Instagram this week.

Hemsworth and Cyrus married back in December after years of dating and engagement. Already, Hemsworth has declared himself “husband goals,” and fans are inclined to agree with him. Cyrus released a new six-song EP titled She Is Coming on Friday, and Hemsworth posted some artsy photos of his wife in support.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Girls got talent. She might just make it…WOW to the awesome dude (me) for taking such an incredible photo,” Hemsworth joked, adding the hashtag “husband goals” with a winking smiley emoticon.

The picture showed Cyrus bedecked with criss-crossing necklaces and other jewellery. She wore a leather bomber jacket and huge black sunglasses, her hair and make-up an immaculate display.

Hemsworth posted two more photos, praising both Cyrus and himself on his wife’s big day.

“I’d say there’s a 48 percent chance I’m actually the BEST photographer ever,” he wrote beside one picture. Many celebrity friends weighed in on the pictures, including director Taika Waititi.

“I take the other 904682 percent bro,” he joked.

“Or she just can’t take a bad pic!,” another fan quipped.

The third photo was a selfie featuring Cyrus in a patterned suit jacket. Cyrus was dressed like a younger version of herself in the picture — she wore tight jeans with a big belt and an ornate buckle, and over-sized plastic glasses. Her shirt stopped just below her chest and had the words “porno chic” stamped across it in big letters.

“Abs like a ninja turtle,” Hemsworth remarked in the caption.

She Is Coming is Cyrus’ first big release since 2017, when her studio album Younger Now. The record harkened back to Cyrus country music roots and eschewed some of the hip hop influences and party antics of her other music. Judging by She Is Coming, the seventh studio album will be a bit different.

Cyrus is expected to release two more EPs this year — She Is Here and She Is Everything. The teasers will lead up to her seventh studio album She Is Miley Cyrus, which is expected by the end of the year.

In the meantime, Cyrus has other projects to get excited about as well. This week, she will feature on Season 5 of Black Mirror on Netflix, playing a fantasy version of herself in a world where pop stars are little more than market resources. The episode hits Netflix on Wednesday, June 5.