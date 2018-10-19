‘Lethal Weapon’ Star Michelle Mitchenor Marries Coley Mustafa Speaks

Lethal Weapon‘s Michelle Mitchenor and actor Coley Mustafa Speaks are married!

The couple tied the knot on Sunday, Oct. 14 during a courtyard ceremony at Los Angeles’ THE LONDON West Hollywood hotel, surrounded by family and friends.

For her walk down the aisle, Mitchenor wore a custom RMine strapless bridal gown and cape veil, which she paired with Sophia Webster heels, while Speaks, who stars in Netflix’s Seven Seconds, donned a tuxedo that he designed himself. The couple exchanged rings inspired by the theme of “cosmic love” from Canadian designer Emily Elizabeth.

“Michelle and Coley’s shared passion for the arts and a deep love for their guests informed every decision and every detail. Their love and laughter is infectious and their kindness is world-class,” the couple’s wedding planner Emily Louise of Louise Georges Yves said.

“These ideas were inspired by a desire to create an experience that fully and personally represented our union and our love,” Mitchenor said.

Prior to the ceremony, the now newlyweds had requested that those in attendance be fully there for the big day, asking them to unplug from their phones to fully be in the moment.

“The ceremony, the most sacred aspect of the day, should be free of distractions and the temptation of phones and social media,” the couple told PEOPLE.

Following the outside ceremony, the newlyweds along with their guests attended a rooftop dinner reception that featured “His” and “Hers” cocktails, a late night breakfast themed dessert bar, classic games, and a sprawling dance floor. The couple also requested that their guests snap and signed polaroid’ rather than sign a guestbook.

“While most couples say their wedding day flies by, we felt like we were in a slow motion dream sequence and we had the time of our lives,” the couple said when the reception neared its end.

The couple became engaged in July after Speaks dropped to one knee during a private screening of Mitchenor’s debut on the BET movie Tales: Trap Queens.